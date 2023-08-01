Henderson, Mountcastle lead Orioles to 4-2 win over Blue Jays

BALTIMORE - Gunnar Henderson homered and Ryan Mountcastle doubled twice in leading the Orioles to a 4-2 win over the Blue Jays Monday in Toronto.

Felix Bautista got five outs over the eighth and ninth innings for his 29th save.

Mountcastle had three of the Orioles' RBIs, while Ryan O'Hearn had two base hits.

The Orioles scored two runs in the first and three runs in the third to take a 4-0 lead.

With two runners on base in the bottom of the ninth, Austin Hays made a diving catch for the second out. Bautista struck the final batter out.

Starting pitcher Kyle Gibson pitched six innings. He allowed one run on four base hits.

The Orioles (65-41), still with the American League's best record, lead Tampa Bay by 1.5 games in the AL East.

The Orioles will play the Blue Jays on Tuesday.