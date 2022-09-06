Hebbville Elementary School dismisses early due to power outage
BALTIMORE -- Hebbville Elementary School in Baltimore dismissed early Tuesday, Baltimore County Schools announced, due to a power outage.
The school closed at 9:30 a.m. The district said Hebbville families will receive additional information regarding back-to-school night.
An apparent transformer fire in the area caused the outage, according to the district.
