'Heavily damaged' historic Howard Hotel built in 1850s, hosted two presidents in Cecil County

BALTIMORE - A cornerstone of a Cecil County community has been damaged by fire.

Sunday evening, a three-alarm fire started behind an apartment building that also houses a business that sits next to the historic Howard House in Elkton.

ON WJZ AT 11: A Cecil County historian explains to @JessicaAlbertTV what makes the Howard Hotel which was "heavily damaged" by fire so significant. https://t.co/rSYK4LmlzT pic.twitter.com/TtPtwKan9O — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) May 23, 2023

Flames spread to the four-story former hotel.

"It's been an important hotel," Cecil County historian Michael Dixon said.

Investigators said firefighters battled for more than three hours to contain the fire, which "heavily damaged" the hotel. The total estimated damage is $1.5 million.

"It's just crazy," Sonny's Italian Market & Deli Owner Briana Lucas added. "My whole life, it's been the Howard House. It's like a monument."

The Howard House opened in the 1850s.

Back in the day, it was a fixture for travelers between Philadelphia and Baltimore. It also hosted two presidents.

"People like President Taft stood on the porch to campaign," Dixon said. "Richard Nixon, when he was campaigning, stood on the porch."

Dixon shared old photos of the hotel from its past.

He said several generations of hotel leaders operated it.

In more recent years, it was a restaurant but was vacant the last few years.

FIRE DAMAGES HOWARD HOUSE



An icon in Elkton caught fire Sunday. The 170 year old building was a fixture in the community.



We’ll have more on its history tonight on @wjz at 11. pic.twitter.com/Ql2Su49e8k — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) May 23, 2023

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

However, the State Fire Marshal believes it was an accident and could have been caused by a smoker.

Dixon said the hotel will remain an essential part of the town's history.

The community now waits to find out what will happen next for the historic landmark.

"These are places that give the old towns of Maryland their culture, their historical fabric," Dixon said. "So, it's very important in that sort of way."