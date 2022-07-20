Heather Mizeur wins Democratic primary, will face off against Rep. Andy Harris in 1st district

BALTIMORE -- Heather Mizeur, a former member of the House of Delegates and candidate for governor, has won the Democratic primary in Maryland's 1st congressional district, and will face off against U.S. Rep. Andy Harris (R).

With 41% of the precincts counted and about 9,300 early votes counted, Mizeur has roughly 70% of the vote. R. David Harden, a former administrator in the U.S. Agency for International Development, was the only other Democrat in the field.

The race was thought to be more competitive earlier in the year after the Democrat-controlled Maryland General Assembly approved a new congressional map, adding a portion that stretched from the Eastern Shore across the Chesapeake Bay into an area with more Democrats.

A judge ruled the map was unconstitutional for diluting Republican votes.

Gov. Larry Hogan approved a redrawn map with more compact districts.

Democrats hold a 7-1 advantage over the GOP in Maryland's U.S. House seats.