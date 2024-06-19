Heat & humidity intensifies this week

BALTIMORE -- Our Juneteenth is starting off mild and will end rather hot. Morning temperatures are in the upper 60s and low 70s with highs today around 90°.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with moderate humidity making it feel at least a few degrees warmer than the actual temperatures.

This is just a little taste of sweltering heat in store later on in the week!

As much as it pains me to say it, humidity levels are on the rise as our heat intensifies! Highs are in the low 90s on Thursday but by Friday, we'll reach the mid and upper 90s with widespread upper 90s to near 100° Saturday and Sunday. If you are attending AFRAM or any outdoor weekend activities, take precautions to protect yourself.

The only relief we could get will be afternoon storm chances this weekend. Sunday is a better bet to see storms than Saturday and remember that any storms that develop with the high heat and humidity in place will be severe, so that's an additional hazard.

Monday will again be hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s. More storms will be possible, especially east of I-95. The humidity and heat will return briefly on Tuesday into Wednesday with highs back in the upper 90s on Wednesday ahead of a cold front that will bring another round of strong storms Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Once the front clears the area, tolerable heat will return to the region along with much lower humidity to close out the week.