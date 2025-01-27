Quick-thinking American Legion post employees save veteran's life by recognizing stroke symptoms

BALTIMORE -- Quick action by two American Legion Post employees helped save the life of a 79-year-old Vietnam veteran suffering a stroke, demonstrating the critical importance of recognizing stroke symptoms early.

LeRoy Peyton, who volunteers with the Armed Forces Visitation Program at Upper Chesapeake Health, was at the American Legion Post when bartender Donna King and assistant manager LeeAnne Axelsson noticed his face discoloring and speech becoming unclear.

"He was unable to communicate, he had a voice, but it was not making sense and I knew right away we needed to get him out of here. Because time is so critical and if it was a stroke and I was sure it was a stroke," King said.

Paramedics rushed Peyton to the hospital, where he received a clot-busting drug that Lindsay Goff, Stroke Program Coordinator at Upper Chesapeake, credits for his recovery.

"He did have significant levels of neurologic deficit... I'm thankful that Tenecteplase got him back to his baseline," Goff said.

Today, aside from mild facial numbness, Peyton has made a full recovery and continues his volunteer work visiting veteran patients.

Medical experts use the acronym BEFAST to identify stroke symptoms: Balance issues, Eye problems, Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty, and Time to call 911. Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S. and a leading cause of disability, though up to 80% of strokes can be prevented.