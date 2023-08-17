Watch CBS News
Harris Teeter 'temporarily closed' in Locust Point 'for pest control and sanitation procedures.'

The Baltimore Banner

WJZ mid-day update: August 17, 2023
The Harris Teeter in Locust Point has "temporarily closed until further notice," according to a sign posted outside the door of the grocery store at 1801 Whetstone Way.

The sign urged customers to visit the store's other Baltimore location, which is in Canton. A separate notice posted in the door said the shutdown was "for pest control and sanitation procedures."

... this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Harris Teeter 'temporarily closed' in Locust Point 'for pest control and sanitation procedures.'

First published on August 17, 2023 / 1:01 PM

