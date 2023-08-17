Harris Teeter 'temporarily closed' in Locust Point 'for pest control and sanitation procedures.'
The Harris Teeter in Locust Point has "temporarily closed until further notice," according to a sign posted outside the door of the grocery store at 1801 Whetstone Way.
The sign urged customers to visit the store's other Baltimore location, which is in Canton. A separate notice posted in the door said the shutdown was "for pest control and sanitation procedures."
... this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Harris Teeter 'temporarily closed' in Locust Point 'for pest control and sanitation procedures.'
