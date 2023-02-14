Maryland archaeologists find West African spirit cache at Harriet Tubman's birthplace

BALTIMORE -- Maryland archaeologists uncovered African religious artifacts on the Eastern Shore land where abolitionist Harriet Tubman was born into slavery in 1822, officials announced Tuesday.

Gov. Wes Moore joined archaeologists from the Maryland Department of Transportation at the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center on Tuesday morning for the announcement.

The artifacts were found in the ruins of an enslaved overseer's house not far from the home of Ben Ross, Tubman's father. Both buildings were on the land of slave owner Anthony Thompson.

The archaeologists were able to identify the religious cache by items like glass to reflect spirits, a round button, red and blue items, and metal nails.

Dr. Julie Schablitsky, Chief Archaeologist at MDOT, said similar discoveries have been made by archaeologists in Annapolis.

Moore, who called Tubman "one of the state's true matriarchs," called the discovery a "truly incredible find."

Tubman was born into slavery in 1822 as Araminta Ross in Dorchester County on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to the Maryland State House.

She married John Tubman, a free Black man, and escaped to freedom in 1849.

Tubman then became the most famous "conductor" of the Underground Railroad, a network of routes and safe houses that enslaved people used to escape into free states. She returned to Maryland multiple times to free family members and others, according to the state house.