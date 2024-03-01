Harford County to host annual Chocolate, Brew and Wine Tour this weekend

BALTIMORE - Looking for something to do this weekend?

Harford County will be hosting its annual Chocolate, Brew and Wine Tour.

This "pub crawl" event for beer and chocolate enthusiasts will be in downtown Bel Air from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m.

"It's a nice opportunity for people to go outside after some cold days," said Tyler Zeisloft, from Visit Harford County. "There's going to be 14 different sweet treat stops, seven different breweries that you could stop at. It's just a fun opportunity to get out into the community."

There's going to be a trolley running in downtown Bel Air.

"Every dollar for a ticketed event or a membership to the organization will go into promoting the downtown district, Main Street, all the wonderful community amenities we have," said Jenny Ehrhard, from Bel Air Downtown Alliance. "There's so much good food in Harford County, especially in Bel Air."

For tickets and information, visit this website.