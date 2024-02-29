Harford County to convert abandoned Eva Mar site into new school, ending long controversy

BALTIMORE -- There's a site in one Harford County community that's causing a bit of an eyesore for neighbors living there.

An abandoned construction site in the Eva Mar neighborhood has been sitting untouched for the past few years.

Now, the county now plans to buy that property to build a school on it.

"It's a real eyesore," resident William Montanary said.

People living in the Eva Mar community near Bel Air have been dealing with this construction project that was never finished.

"The neighbors have really been wanting that to disappear for a while," Montanary said.

But there's good news for them. The old site along N. Fountain Green Road near MD 543 will soon be torn down to make way for the brand-new school.

The county is buying the property for 6.3 million dollars from Presbyterian Home of Maryland, which was originally going to build a continuing care retirement home in the space, a plan that previously caused controversy among neighbors.

About a decade ago, when the retirement facility project began, William Montanary and his neighbors started a Facebook page, Citizens Against the Eva Mar Development.

"We formed the Citizens Against the Eva Mar Development to basically fight against it. We were trying to, if anything, make it all residential," Montanary said.

But the new plan for the school, expected to open for the 2027 school year, is being welcomed.

According to county leaders, the school will house kids from Pre-K to fifth grade and will also be the new home of Harford Academy, which serves students with disabilities.

County Executive Bob Cassilly told WJZ the project will save taxpayers 50 million dollars because the location qualifies for state funding.

"I think, generally what I've gathered, is that the community is very much in support of it. I think the educational community is very much in support of it," Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly said.

Neighbors WJZ spoke with definitely agree.

"Everybody's winning. It's a win-win-win situation. And, it's great. It's great," Montanary said.

County Executive Cassilly said the purchase of this property should be finished in the next few months.