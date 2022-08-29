Harford County Sheriff's deputy hospitalized following crash near Joppatowne

BALTIMORE -- A Harford County Sheriff's deputy was involved in a crash near Joppatowne on Monday, according to authorities.

The deputy collided with another vehicle near the intersection of Route 7 and Joppa Road, deputies said.

The deputy was alert and conscious when he was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

He was released from that hospital later the same day, deputies said.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office said its traffic unit would be investigating the incident.