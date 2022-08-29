Watch CBS News
Local News

Harford County Sheriff's deputy hospitalized following crash near Joppatowne

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A Harford County Sheriff's deputy was involved in a crash near Joppatowne on Monday, according to authorities.

The deputy collided with another vehicle near the intersection of Route 7 and Joppa Road, deputies said.

The deputy was alert and conscious when he was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

He was released from that hospital later the same day, deputies said.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office said its traffic unit would be investigating the incident.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 29, 2022 / 6:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.