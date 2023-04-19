Harford County Schools slam executive's budget proposal over $19.4M budget cut

BALTIMORE -- Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly says his proposed budget is about saving money, but the school district said it's a "disaster" setting kids up for failure.

Cassilly's proposed budget is $1,184,307,000, nearly $37 million less than the 2023 budget.

One big change - the school system's budget is the minimum required by law and $39 million dollars lower than requested, the Harford County School Board said in a scathing letter that called on the county council not to allow the budget to pass.

The proposal reduces the school district's budget by $19.4 million. There has never been a case where the school system was funded less than the previous year, the board said.

The reduction was made possible following a law that passed in the general assembly in 2022 which allows for a one-time reduction of Maintenance of Effort - the minimum amount of funding the state requires the county to provide.

Without a significant increase in funding, HCPS Superintendent Sean Bulson said the district would see larger class sizes, no more waived athletic participation fees, and teacher salaries no longer competitive with neighboring districts.

"[Cassilly] is pandering to a conservative political base, one that doesn't believe a quality education is critical to the success of a greater community," Bulson said. "This deplorable budget is the worst-case scenario for our children."

"Using a one-time opportunity to not just flat fund us but to reduce our funding by $19 million is really, really damaging," Bulson continued.

Cassilly says he will let the state cover the rest of the school budget.

"The state has chronically underfunded our schools but for next year," Cassilly said Tuesday evening. "The state has increased its contribution to help pay for the state's reform plan known as the blueprint. Some county executives have raised taxes to pay for this plan, but I take very seriously my obligation to live within our means. I encourage the school system to do the same"

Under his budget proposal, most operating budget items won't get increases.

The proposal increases funding for Fire and EMS by 20% and gives a 7% cost of living increase to law enforcement.

Bulson says they have met with the county council and will continue meeting, and he expects to have people help advocate for the school system.

