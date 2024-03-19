Harford County Schools' controversial issues policy under fire after proposed revisions

BALTIMORE -- Proposed revisions to Harford County Schools' controversial issues policy are under fire.

"This is essentially a gag order for anything you deem controversial," one speaker said.

"Regardless of which side an educator comes down on, it does not belong in the classroom," Victoria Harvey of Harford County said.

The policy is meant to set guidelines for teachers on how to handle controversial topics with students when they come up in schools.

The current policy was last updated in 2002. But, last year, new revisions were proposed.

For more than an hour at the county Board of Education Meeting Monday night, several community members, parents and teachers spoke out.

"I do urge you to think carefully about this policy and vote against it at least at this time, until you have the opportunity to think more about it," Suzie Scott of Harford County said.

Some of the revisions include, mandating all classroom materials and discussion present all viewpoints objectively and appropriately for the student's age and must clearly differentiate facts from opinions, theories and ideas.

It also states controversial issues should be avoided in elementary schools and if one comes up, teachers should distract and refer students to their parents.

And, that teachers should act as neutral moderators if students disagree.

Community members also weighed in on another controversial proposal being mulled over by the board: An update to the district's flag policy which would only allow the Maryland, Harford County and United States flags in schools.

The board has yet to vote on that.

"There is no flag on this planet that is more inclusive than the stars and stripes," Victoria Harvey of Harford County said.

At the end of Monday's meeting, the board decided to table voting on controversial issues policy, but the vote was not unanimous. Three board members voted against tabling the vote.

The vote is now set for May.