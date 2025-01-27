Proposed changes to Harford County's Patriot Program sparks debate

BALTIMORE -- An attempt to standardize a popular program in the Harford County Public School system, is not coming without pushback.

"We probably should be focusing on other subjects instead of pouring more wokeness and chaos into our schools," said one parent.

Members of the after-school Patriot Program have had the opportunity to learn about the history of America and our democracy, the 50 states, and what it means to be an American.

It's not offered at every school, though, and this new proposal would change that.

In a presentation, school officials behind the revised program explained the learnings would become a part of the everyday curriculum, so all students have access to the opportunities it offers.

"What this integrated program will be doing, it will provide students a chance to learn about patriotism and civics. Again we believe that this is too important to be optional," said Erin Lange, Supervisor of Social Sciences and co-creator of the new program.

Some parents back the changes.

"You say you want everyone to learn civics and learn the history of this country, but yet you're opposed to ways to make it inclusive for all students," said another parent.

Others worry the foundation of the program won't survive the changes.

"My fear of this is when the indoctrinators get ahold of the lesson plan, what could become of it," said another parent.

School board members also expressed concerns about taking away the program, including student board member Sasha Pazoki, who participated in the program when she was in elementary school.

"Instead of sitting in a classroom and being taught coursework, those students made that decision by themselves and with that they found themselves with pride as a fifth grader," said Pazoki.

Proponents of the change say they support having an after-school version of the program as well for students with continued interest.

Again, Monday night's meeting is just the beginning of the conversation.