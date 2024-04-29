Watch CBS News
Harford County offers incentives for 'Bike to Work Week.' Here's what to know

By Adam Thompson

CBS Baltimore

Harford County will celebrate National Clean Commute Month in May with the 27th annual Bike to Work Week from May 13 to 17.

Harford County will host Bike to Work Day on Friday, May 17. 

Participation is free but registration is required and will be open until May 17. To register, visit https://www.biketoworkmd.com

All pre-registrants will receive a free Bike to Work Day gift bag.

On Friday, May 17 "pit stops" promoting biking as a fun, healthy and low-cost transportation option will offer light refreshments for participants. 

Pit Stop locations will be open rain or shine:

  • Bel Air, 7- 8:30 a.m., Friday, May 17, Harford County Government Administration Building, 220 South Main Street
  • Edgewood, 4- 5:30 p.m., Friday, May 17, Edgewood American Legion Post 17, 415 Edgewood Road
  • Aberdeen, 7- 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, Aberdeen Proving Ground (for APG employees only)

Bike to Work Week is organized by the Baltimore Metropolitan Council and its member jurisdictions, to encourage commuting by bike as a healthy and environmentally friendly way to get to work. 

For more information about Bike to Work Day, National Clean Commute Month, or becoming a sponsor contact Ryan Kivinski, Harford County Commute Smart Rideshare Coordinator, at rideshare@harfordcountymd.gov or 410-612-1620 ext. 7474.

Adam Thompson

First published on April 29, 2024 / 5:56 PM EDT

