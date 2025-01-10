Harford County sees rise in respiratory, gastrointestinal viruses, including norovirus

BALTIMORE -- Harford County emergency rooms are seeing high levels of respiratory and gastrointestinal viruses, including norovirus, according to a social media post Thursday.

"Our emergency rooms in Bel Air and Aberdeen air busier than usual, with high levels of respiratory and gastrointestinal viruses, including norovirus," the Harford County Government said in a statement.

What is Norovirus?

According to the CDC, Norovirus is the leading cause of vomiting diarrhea, and foodborne illness in the United States.

The stomach bug can infect people of all ages and spreads "easily and quickly" through infected surfaces, contaminated food or water, and from person to person through airborne droplets.

A new winter-dominant strain of norovirus, GII.17[P17], is what scientists say is responsible for the majority of outbreaks nationwide, CBS News reported.

"To protect yourself and others, wash your hands frequently with soap and water, disinfect surfaces regularly, and avoid close contact with those who are sick. If you're feeling unwell, stay home and wear a mask if you have respiratory symptoms," The Harford County Government said.

According to the CDC, people infected with norovirus generally recover within 1 to 3 days but can still spread the virus for up to two weeks.