Harford County makes several dumpsters available to residents with storm debris

BALTIMORE -- Harford County will have dumpsters available across the county this week for people who want to dispose of debris from Monday's thunderstorms.

The dumpsters will be available at six sites from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Wednesday and Sunday, according to Harford County officials.

There is no cost associated with dropping off tree branches and other natural debris at the dumpster sites, Harford County officials said.

There is a cap on the size of the debris items, though. They must be smaller than six feet long by 12 inches in diameter, according to Harford County officials.

Residents must show proof of residency and unload their debris into the dumpsters, Harford County officials said.

Commercial companies will not be welcome to dispose of their items. Additionally, no construction debris or household items will be accepted at the dumpster sites, according to Harford County officials.