Harford County asking for public comments on FY26 budget

BALTIMORE -- Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly is asking for public comments on the fiscal year 2026 budget, the county announced Wednesday.
Each April in Harford County, the county executive proposes a budget each April to fund county operations and capital programs for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins on July 1.
Individuals may submit their budget priorities by email or U.S. mail at any time beginning Wednesday 1/8, or comment in person at the town hall meeting on Thursday, February 6, at 6 p.m. at the Edgewood Recreation Center.
To submit your budget priorities to the Harford County Government, you can email iGovHarford@harfordcountymd.gov, or send U.S. mail addressed to Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly at 220 S. Main St., Bel Air, Md. 21014.
"Our budget hearings have traditionally been limited to citizens talking to us about their priorities," County Executive Bob Cassilly said. "This year, we're also inviting questions to foster a deeper understanding of taxpayer funding and budget decisions that affect us all. Send us your questions in advance so we can prepare appropriate responses, and as always, we look forward to hearing from the citizens we serve."
This year, individuals with questions about the budget must submit them in writing before the meeting on February 6. The county executive and his budget team will respond at the town hall.
