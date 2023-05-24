Harford County foster service forced to move children out of area due to over capacity

BALTIMORE - Foster care services are facing critical shortages across Maryland.

In Harford County, dozens of children had to be placed far away from their hometowns because of an overwhelming number in the foster care system.

The Arc Northern Chesapeake is leading a campaign to find foster parents.

Robin Tiller and her husband, John, said signing up to be foster parents was the best decision they ever made.

"They are my babies and I love them dearly," Robin Tiller said.

The couple became foster parents to two brothers.

Now, they are encouraging more people to get involved and become foster parents.

"When they knocked on the door and they looked at us, and we looked at them, I just saw joy that these boys are going to be taken care of," John Tiller said.

The Tillers have five children of their own.

Then, more than a year ago, they became foster parents to a 5-year-old and an 8-year-old.

There's a foster care crisis in Harford County.

Members of the Arc Central Chesapeake region say there are 208 children in foster care in Harford County. But, there's only space for 144.

More than 60 children are forced to be placed outside of the county, and possibly the state.

"Keeping kids in their own communities often helps them, especially during times of tough transitions, like being removed from their home," said Steve Acerno, Director of Treatment Foster Care at Arc NRC.

Acerna said three out of four children are over the age of 13 and is in desperate need of someone to help prepare them for adulthood.

"Those kids are trying to prepare themselves for adulthood and learn independent living skills and have one consistent adult in their life to teach them and mentor them and it's critically important," Acerno said.

As the number of children in foster care continues to grow so does the need for people to step in and take care of them.

John Tiller said becoming a foster parent is a gift that keeps on giving

"These kids need us," John Tiller said. "These kids are lovable. Please, if you can, please foster care."

Arc says this shortage goes beyond Maryland.

There is a need for foster parents nationwide.