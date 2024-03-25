Harford County Executive violated Public Information Act, state regulators say

BALTIMORE - State regulators say Harford County Executive Bob Cassily violated the Public Information Act by refusing to search for records requested by the sheriff.

It's the latest in a long-running and complicated back and forth between Cassily and members of the Harford County government, which goes back to Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler's request for the county provide its "communications with an architecture firm" tied to a planned central precinct and training center.

Gahler says he wanted to know more about the process and alleged a potential conflict of interest.

The PIA Board agreed the county's refusal to provide the records violates the act and has directed the county to comply.

The Board's report shows Cassily's office said it could not carry out that search due to an open criminal investigation.