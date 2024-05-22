Harford County deputies to run with heavy tactical gear to benefit humane society

BALTIMORE - A member of the Harford County Sheriff's Office is holding a unique fundraiser for the Humane Society of Harford County.

A helmet, a gas mask and a battering ram are not exactly what you would take with you on a 5K run unless you are Sgt. Kevin Phillips, a member of the Harford County Sheriff's Office's Special Response Team.

Two years ago, Sgt. Phillips started running the Bel Air Town Run, wearing all of his heavy tactical gear to raise money for the Humane Society of Harford County.

"The first year he did it, I was actually like, 'Is this a hoax?'" Humane Society of Harford County Marketing and Development Manager Erin Long said.

Over the last two years, he's raised more than $10,000.

So, how does the fundraiser work?

For every $500 donated, Sgt. Phillips will add on an extra piece of gear to wear on race day on June 2.

Humane Society workers tell WJZ the money makes a difference.

"Shelters nationwide are in crisis and we're in crisis, too," Long said. "…Last year, we took in 3,300 animals. We haven't taken in that many animals since 2017."

Sgt. Phillips will be running the race with three of his team members.

"Policing is not just about responding to calls," Sgt. Phillips said. "It's a whole community involvement. And, it's a good networking with the community, bring attention to the Harford County Humane Society and interact with the public in a non-emergency setting."

