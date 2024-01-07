Watch CBS News
Happy Birthday, Lamar Jackson! Ravens' star QB turns 27 years old

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Happy Birthday, Lamar Jackson!

The Baltimore Ravens' star quarterback, and front-runner for the NFL MVP Award, is celebrating his 27th birthday on Sunday, January 7.

Jackson has led the Ravens to the best record in the NFL, the top seed in the AFC playoffs, and the AFC North title.

He has passed for 3,678 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He's also rushed for 821 yards and five scores.

First published on January 7, 2024 / 6:24 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

