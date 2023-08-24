Watch CBS News
Happy Birthday, Ironman: Orioles' legend Cal Ripken Jr. turns 63 years old

BALTIMORE - Happy birthday to Baltimore's Ironman!

Cal Ripken Jr., the Orioles' legend, is celebrating his 63rd birthday on Thursday.

Ripken, who retired from baseball in 2001 following a 20-year career, is in the Baseball Hall of Fame. He was a 19-time MLB All-
star, two-time MVP, two-time Gold Glove winner and helped the Orioles to the 1983 World Series championship.

But, the world knows Ripken as the player who never took a day off from work.

He owns Major League Baseball's record for consecutive games played with 2,632.

Ripken grew up in Harford County and was drafted by the Orioles in 1978. He made his Orioles debut in 1981. 

