Hanover Taekwondo instructor charged with sexually abusing minor

By Mike Hellgren

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE  -- A central Maryland Taekwondo instructor is accused of sexually abusing a minor, authorities said Wednesday.

Steve Choi, 42, an instructor for Lion Choi's Taekwondo in Hanover, was taken into custody Tuesday on an arrest warrant charging him with multiple crimes related to the sexual abuse of a minor, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Choi, who was released after posting $50,000 bond, is charged with a third-degree sex offense and sexual abuse of a minor, both felonies, along with misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault, court records show.

The charges stem from allegations that arose last September, police said. Police said a 17-year-old came forward, saying they had been sexually abused by Choi. The teen told investigators they were 14 when the abuse began.

After interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence related to the case, detectives got a warrant for Choi's arrest on July 29. He was served with that warrant and placed under arrest on Tuesday.

The relationship between Choi and the teen is unclear. No additional details were released.

Citing their ongoing investigation, police are asking anyone with information about the allegations or other incidents involving Choi to call the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733.

