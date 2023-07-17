Hanover karate instructor charged with child sexual abuse

BALTIMORE -- A 71-year-old karate instructor from Hanover faces dozens of charges in connection with the sexual abuse of a child, Anne Arundel County police said Monday.

Harry Craig Conaway has 28 criminal charges, including sex offense of a minor, second-degree rape, third- and fourth-degree sex offense, second-degree assault, perverted practice, and private place prurient intent.

Police said the department's child abuse unit was tipped off about alleged sexual abuse involving repeated incidents spanning several months.

The offenses allegedly happened in and near Conaway's dojo, a converted storage shed at his Hanover home where he conducted private karate lessons.

Conaway was arrested after the execution of a search and seizure warrant.

Police said there is nothing to suggest more victims, but an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call detectives at 410-222-4733 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.