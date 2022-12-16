Police: Teen accused of stabbing another student at Hammond High School in Columbia

Police: Teen accused of stabbing another student at Hammond High School in Columbia

BALTIMORE — A 15-year-old girl is accused of stabbing a 17-year-old Thursday afternoon at Hammond High School in Howard County.

The girl, who has not been identified, was taken into custody. The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital but has been released.

A spokesperson for the Howard County Public School system said Hammond High School went into a lockdown at one point. Officials said the girl left the school but was later found and taken into custody.

Police said the two students know each other but have not released information on what led up to the stabbing.

Hammond High School was dismissed on time and all after-school activities went on as scheduled.

"I really feel bad again for the kids that had to experience this and then now they're trying to make sense of this trauma," said Columbia resident Nicole Christy.