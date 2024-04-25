Hair products containing formaldehyde may soon be banned. Baltimore hairstylists weigh in

BALTIMORE - Who doesn't love getting their hair done?

For some, getting your hair chemically straightened is a part of the process, but studies show it can lead to health complications like cancer.

Now, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is working to ban the ingredients they say is causing it.

It is called: formaldehyde.

"So I started using the Brazilian blowout, it was popular Hallie Barry had it, it was the Hollywood thing," said longtime Baltimore cosmologist Nakisha Green.

Green sat down with WJZ to share her experience with using the product more than a decade ago.

She shared that she has been a cosmetologist for more than two decades and remembers the first time she learned about chemical hair straighteners.

"We all had to do it. We all had to learn it, you know, everyone wanted it," Green said.

Green remembers applying products that contained the ingredient: formaldehyde. She said back then, they did not know its long-term effects.

"You know, blow dry the hair. You then flat iron the product, and that is what releases the product into the air. And so I began to feel nauseous, like extremely nauseous and I hadn't started using it," Green said.

Since then, she has questioned its impact.

"I am thinking if this is something I have to wear a mask to apply, what is it doing to the person that I'm using it on?" asked Green.

Turns out, she was far from alone.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) intends to ban the use of formaldehyde, a key ingredient in hair straightening products.

"Moving forward, I would not I would not offer a service that I cannot do," said Green.

The proposed ruling was initially scheduled in early 2024, but has been postponed again until July 2024.

The proposal comes after research released from the American Cancer Society in 2022 and other academic institutions linked the chemical's to cancer and other health-related issues.

"You know, effects— you know the overall effects of formaldehyde was still bothering me," Green said.

It can irritate the throat, nose, eyes, and skin.

But some stylists don't see the need for the ban because most of their clients don't use chemicals in their hair anyway.

"I want people to know that you can get your hair straight and it be bone straight without getting a relaxer," said Baltimore hair stylist Eboni Mitchell.

Mitchell says only about 2% of her clients have relaxed hair.

"Definitely do your research before you go and put chemicals in your hair. But I definitely don't recommend ever doing any type of chemical service on your hair yourself," said Mitchell.

The FDA says consumers should ask their hair stylists about product ingredients and can look for these words on labels:

Formaldehyde

Formalin

Methylene glycol

Maryland became the second state to prohibit harmful ingredients such as formaldehyde in cosmetic products in 2021.

There are alternatives out there and Green said there are more products that no longer use formaldehyde, but it is important to read the label on any product you put on your scalp and hair.

Green said all ethnic groups and all women should be mindful of what they put in their hair.

"I recommend you go into a professional and allow them to do the product and service and (let them) suggest what you use at home that's safe for you," said Green.