Hagerstown man faces arson charges after allegedly setting fire to trailer following family feud

BALTIMORE -- A Hagerstown man has been charged with arson after he allegedly set fire to his brother's utility trailer following a verbal dispute with family members on Thursday.

Christian Reyes Torres, 25, had been staying with his brother. He reportedly set the fire when he was asked to leave the premises, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Halfway Fire Department firefighters and Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies found a utility trailer that contained brush and tree limbs on fire in the 16900 block of Shadybrook Terrace around 10 a.m., fire officials said.

Firefighters extinguished the flame within minutes with no injuries reported, according to fire officials.

Surveillance video and interviews led investigators to believe that Torres returned after the family squabbled and threatened to burn down the home before setting the trailer on fire, fire officials said.

Washington County Sheriff's deputies were able to track him down on Thursday evening and arrest him, according to fire officials.

Torres was charged with second-degree arson, malicious burning first-degree, malicious destruction of property over $1000, rogue and vagabond, and arson threat, fire officials said.

He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, which is where he is being held without bond, fire officials said.