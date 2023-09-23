Hagerstown man allegedly set fire to his van after driving it on Maryland railroad tracks

BALTIMORE -- A Hagerstown man allegedly set fire to his van after it had become stuck near the railroad tracks that cross over the boundary of Maryland and Pennsylvania on Monday, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Washington County Sheriff's deputies were sent to the railroad tracks behind the area of 14635 Daley Road in Washington County, Maryland, to investigate a report of a vehicle that had been driving on the railroad tracks on Monday, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said.

While investigating the report, they found a 2002 Ford Econoline van with flames chewing away at its interior, fire officials said.

Deputies were able to find the driver of the van—50-year-old Merridth Richard Boyd of Hagerstown—nearby, according to authorities.

They then requested the assistance of the Maugansville Goodwill Volunteer Fire Company, which extinguished the fire, fire officials said.

Boyd told firefighters and deputies he possibly sustained an arm injury. He was taken by ambulance to Meritus Medical Center, according to authorities.

Fire investigators discovered the remnants of a couch in the van while gathering evidence and determined that the fire had started inside the vehicle.

Witnesses said they initially heard an engine revving several times. Then they saw Boyd exit the van while there were flames inside the rear cargo area, fire officials said.

They told investigators that Boyd walked away from the vehicle, according to authorities.

Deputy State Fire Marshals charged Boyd with second-degree arson on Friday. He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center and released from it after posting a $10,000 unsecured personal bond, fire officials said.