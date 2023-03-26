Gym hosts match to pay tribute to slain Baltimore professional boxer

BALTIMORE - The boxing community in Baltimore is mourning the death of professional boxer Ernest Hall who was killed in a mass shooting in West Baltimore last week.

His former coach, Jake Smith, held a boxing match in Westminster on Sunday in his honor.

She and her mother tell me two of his greatest passions were boxing and giving back.

Hall, a 33-yea-old junior featherweight boxer, was one of six people shot in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue in West Baltimore last Thursday.

A 15-year-old boy, a 24-year-old man, a 21-year-old man, an 18-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were also shot. The 24-year-old victim was hospitalized in critical condition, while the others were listed in stable condition.

Hall's family told WJZ Hall's passions were boxing and giving back to the community.

Hall was known for his boxing skills and for owning Lightning Quick Fit gym in Baltimore's Mount Vernon neighborhood.

Those who attended Smith's tribute match could donate to Hall's family.

Hall leaves behind three children.

One of them, his daughter Nizyah, attended the event with her mom.

"I'm just grateful for the acknowledgment of him and the support," said Jewel Johnson, Nizyah's mother. "It means a lot, especially for her."