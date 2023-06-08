Gunnar Henderson's blast helps Orioles beat Brewers, 6-3

BALTIMORE - Gunnar Henderson belted a late two-run home run as the Orioles beat Milwaukee, 6-3, on Thursday to avoid a sweep.

Henderson's shot in the eighth inning gave the Orioles the lead. Felix Bautista closed the door and picked up his 16th save of the season.

Ramon Urias had three base hits and Adley Rutschman added two to lead the Orioles offense.

Milwaukee, leaders in the NL Central, jumped out to a 3-0 run in the first inning. The Orioles scored a run in the seventh on Urias' home run, and then three more runs in the eighth.

Adam Frazier laced a two-run double to give the Orioles some insurance runs in the ninth inning.

The Orioles (38-24) open a three-game series against Kansas City Friday evening.