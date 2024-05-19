Gunnar Henderson powers Baltimore Orioles from the start. He leads baseball in home runs.

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson has quickly become one of the most dangerous leadoff hitters in his second full season in the big leagues.

He proved again on Sunday that he's the engine that gets the offense started.

Henderson, the 22-year-old Alabama native, hit his fifth leadoff home run of the season in the Orioles' 6-3 win over the Seattle Mariners at Camden Yards.

He also hit a leadoff home run in their 9-2 win over Seattle in the first game of the series on Friday.

"He's fantastic," Mariners' Luke Raley said about Henderson. "Not only is his hitting awesome, but he's a really good defensive shortstop. A guy that can hit like that at shortstop is a really nice thing to have."

Henderson is batting .270 and leads baseball with 15 home runs through two months.

"Who would say they don't want to be at the top with home runs in the major leagues? I am just going out there and trying to help the team win, and if homers come with it, so be it," Henderson said.

"That's 15 homers in less than two months from a guy that's in his second full year in the big leagues," added Orioles manager Brandon Hyde. "It's pretty amazing," Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said. "He's one of the best players in this game right now."

Henderson was selected in the second round of the 2019 baseball draft.

Last season, he won American League Rookie of the Year and won a Silver Slugger Award after he hit 28 home runs with 82 RBIs and a .255 batting average.

The Orioles (29-15) open a three-game series in St. Louis on Monday. They trail the New York Yankees by two games in the American League East.