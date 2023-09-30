Gunnar Henderson named Most Valuable Oriole of 2023

BALTIMORE- Oriole's infielder Gunnar Henderson has been voted the winner of the 2023 Louis M. Hatter Most Valuable Oriole Award, according to an announcement released by the Orioles Saturday morning.

A season we will never forget.



Gunnar Henderson is our 2023 Most Valuable Oriole! pic.twitter.com/nUGPrRklHd — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 30, 2023

Henderson is the fourth rookie to be named the winner of the award since 1954, joining right-handed pitchers Gregg Olson in 1989 and Rodrigo Lopez in 2002, as well as his teammate, catcher Adley Rutschman in 2022, according to the release.

The 22-year-old Alabama native enters play today with 28 doubles, nine triples, 28 home runs, 99 runs scored, 82 RBI, 55 walks, 272 total bases, 10 stolen bases, and an .818 OPS in 148 games

The Most Valuable Oriole Award is named in honor of the late Lou Hatter, a former sportswriter for The Baltimore Sun who covered the Orioles for 27 years, team officials stated.

Voting for the Most Valuable Oriole Award ended this week. According to the release, five other players received a first, second, or third place vote: Felix Bautista, Kyle Bradish, Ryan O'Hearn, Adley Rutschman, and Anthony.

Henderson will be recognized for his accomplishments during an on-field ceremony before the O's face-off against the Boston Red Sox Saturday night.