Gunnar Henderson homers again, but Baltimore Orioles lose to St. Louis Cardinals, 6-3

Gunnar Henderson belted his 16th home run of the season, a three-run blast in the sixth inning, but it wasn't enough to rally the Baltimore Orioles past the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night.

Pitcher Dean Kremer allowed five runs in four innings in the Orioles' 6-3 loss in St. Louis.

Henderson's home run pushed the Orioles within two runs, at 5-3, but the Cardinals scored one more run and closer Ryan Helsley picked up his 14th save,

Cardinal's starter Sonny Gray took a no-hitter into the sixth only to have it unceremoniously ended by Henderson's 417-foot blast to the left-center field bleachers.

Henderson leads baseball in home runs and has had one in fourth consecutive games.

JoJo Romero got the final out of the sixth after Gray surrendered hits to Ryan O'Hearn and Jordan Westburg following the homer. Romero pitched a scoreless seventh and John King and Andrew Kittredge combined for a scoreless eighth, before Ryan Helsley earned his 14th save in 15 chances.

Kremer lasted just four innings, tying a season-low, as the Orioles lost their fourth game in their last seven. Kremer (3-4) allowed five runs on six hits, walked three and struck out two.

The Orioles (29-16) and Cardinals play the second game of the series on Tuesday night. Kyle Bradish will start for Baltimore against Lance Lynn.

