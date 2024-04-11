Gunnar Henderson, Colton Cowser power Baltimore Orioles to sweep over Boston Red Sox

Gunnar Henderson blasted a two-run home run and Colton Colton Cowser smacked a three-run home run to lift the Baltimore Orioles to a 9-4 extra-innings win over the Boston Red Sox Thursday evening at Fenway Park in Boston.

The Orioles (8-4) finished off their first sweep of the season.

The Red Sox evened the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the eighth on Connor Wang's home run.

However, the Orioles exploded for six runs in the top of the 10th inning.

Henderson took a pitch over the Green Monster, plating courtesy runner Jackson Holliday. Cedric Mullins later added an RBI single and Cowser drilled a three-run shot.

Holliday went 0-4 with two strikeouts in his second game with the Orioles.

Colton Cowser doubled and hit two home runs for Baltimore, upping his batting average to .458. Anthony Santander contributed his third home run.

Orioles starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez allowed two runs on six base hits in 5.2 innings.

The Orioles are back in action at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, starting a three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers at Camden Yards.