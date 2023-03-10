Gun Trace Task Force documentary premieres at Baltimore's Charles Theatre

Watch CBS News
BALTIMORE -- A documentary that digs into the scandal surrounding the fallout of the Baltimore Police Department's Gun Trace Task Force will premiere at the Charles Theatre on Friday.

I Got a Monster is based on a book written by Brandon Soderberg and Baynard Woods.

The film marks the first time that footage of Maryland Court proceedings will be legally broadcast, Woods said in an email.

The two authors made court footage accessible after waging a five-year legal battle for transparency, Woods said.

Soderberg v. Carrion challenged Maryland's ban on rebroadcasting criminal proceedings and eventually overturned it.

