Gun rights, safety advocates face off as Maryland lawmakers consider proposed gun bills

BALTIMORE - Hundreds of people gathered in Annapolis Tuesday to voice their opinion on two bills that would limit where people are able to carry guns in Maryland.

Some lawmakers are pushing to pass SB 1 and SB 118 after a controversial U.S. Supreme Court decision that could make it easier for some people to get a conceal carry permit for a gun.

SB 1 wants to prohibit people from carrying a firearm within 100 feet of any public place, like schools, restaurants, or even a public park.

But it's not sitting well with some gun owners who tell WJZ those limits are unfair because they've gone through training and background checks.

Paul Brockman, a gun rights advocate from Elkridge, Maryland, said if the bills pass, they would make vulnerable people less safe.

"Like a single mom who we know who has a crazy ex-husband who tried to kill her," Brockman said. "She got her permit in an expedited fashion, and that person is still out there. So this bill would limit her ability to defend herself against the crazy ex-husband."

"The U.S. Constitution is very, very clear that people have the right to keep and bear arms," said Frank Clary, from Montgomery County. "And the right to self-defense exists outside the home as well."

Maryland gun rights advocates celebrated a win last summer when the Supreme Court said people no longer needed to prove (via a good and substantial cause) as to why they need a conceal carry permit.

Since the Bruen Decision, Maryland gun permits soared from 12,189 conceal carry permits in 2021 to 85,266 in 2022, according to data from Maryland State Police.

That spike in permits has those who support gun control measures very concerned.

"I think more weapons in a stream of commerce and in public places makes us less safe," said Senator Will Smith, the chair of the Judicial Proceedings Committee.

"What kind of state do I want to raise my three children in? A state awash in guns armed to the teeth, and drowning in concealed carry permits," said Senator Jeff Waldstreicher, the vice chair of the same committee. "That's not a world I want to live in."

On Tuesday, hundreds crammed into a room in Annapolis, and at times, rubbing elbows with people they disagree with, so that they can get a say before lawmakers cast their first votes.

"More guns in more places doesn't make our communities safer," said Melissa Ladd with Maryland Moms Demand Action. "So we would like to make sure that that's being as restrictive as much as possible."

"Again, this is taking guns, it attacks the law abiding citizen," said Galen Muhammad.

The proposed laws also aim to prohibit gun owners from carrying a firearm on private property unless they get permission from the property owner.

Last week, a gun safety advocate group called "Moms Demand Action" held a rally in Annapolis to push for stricter gun laws. Governor Wes Moore and other state officials attended.