Efforts from Baltimore County officials and local brewers couldn't keep Guinness Baltimore Blonde local: Diageo, the parent company of Guinness, announced Wednesday that production of the beer will be taken over by New York-based brewer FX Matt.

If that name sounds familiar, it's because FX Matt last month also acquired Flying Dog Brewery, which had been based in Frederick, Maryland.

This story by Christina Tkacik continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Guinness to move Baltimore Blonde production to New York