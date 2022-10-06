Watch CBS News
Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore pays $21K water bill out of caution, campaign spokesperson says

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore paid a $21,000 water bill "out of an abundance of caution," campaign spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The large payment comes after the Baltimore Brew published a story about Moore's delinquent Baltimore City water bills.

The Baltimore Brew cited online records that showed that Moore and his wife, Dawn, did not pay any water or sewage charges over the span of 18 months.

"The Moore's have paid the current balance out of an abundance of caution while they review the accuracy of the charges," Moore's campaign spokesperson Brian Jones told WJZ.

First published on October 5, 2022 / 10:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

