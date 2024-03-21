Watch CBS News
Groups call for changes, retractions from Hopkins after resignation of DEI chief

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A coalition of groups say Johns Hopkins' treatment of the now-former Chief Diversity Officer calls into question the integrity of Hopkins' educational programs.

That open letter says, in part, Hopkins "is willing to sacrifice its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion for the comfort of those that perpetuate the structural and institutional racism this institution was built upon..."

Earlier this month, Dr. Sherita Golden resigned as DEI officer after a controversy erupted as a newsletter she sent in January made reference to the concept of social privilege and was spotlighted online by social conservatives.

The letter calls on the university to retract its statements disavowing Golden's letter and release findings from an assessment last year on campus culture.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 21, 2024 / 10:00 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

