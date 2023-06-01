Grief in children: Support through BridgingLife

Who are "forgotten mourners?"

This term is sometimes used to refer to children, who may unintentionally be left out of the anticipatory grief processes of their families for fear of upsetting or scaring them. To the contrary, children who are unable to work through grief—before and after a death—with trusted family and friends are left to their imaginations to fill gaps in understanding, often in a manner more frightening than the reality.

What grief support is available to children through BridgingLife?

Child life support is available to families of current and former BridgingLife patients and the community at large. Support builds upon developmentally appropriate play and conversation to build rapport, helping children put words to their feelings, and learn and utilize coping techniques. Child life support may also be via support to a parent or guardian as they walk beside their child processing a loss. Often loss and grief are difficult for an adult to discuss, so a child life specialist offers additional support to a parent or guardian to have those challenging but overall meaningful conversations with their children.

In the past, BridgingLife offered an annual weekend overnight grief camp. Transitioning to a day camp format coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, the team will offer two camp opportunities a year for children. Through a blend of positive coping strategies and developmentally appropriate play, the camps aim to support children in their griecf and assist them in knowing that they are not alone. Through the camps, an important goal is to begin to build a sense of community among children who have experienced a significant loss. The camp setting aims to encourage children that there are peers who can relate to the strong emotions they may feel, and together they can remember their loved one, as well as share ideas for positively coping with their grief.

Learn more about BridgingLife's grief support services for children and adults by calling 443-952-4236.

Grief Support Groups

Healing After a Substance Loss Support Group

Open to those who have experienced the death of a loved one related to

substance use or addiction. The group addresses the unique emotional issues surrounding the loss and offers coping strategies.

First Tuesday of each month

5 – 6:30 p.m.

Please call 443-974-8717 to register and obtain access to this virtual group.

Mending Hearts Support Group

Open to parents who have lost a child.

Third Monday of each month

6:30 – 8 p.m.

Call 410-871-7656 to register and obtain access to this virtual group.

Pathways Support Group

Open to anyone who is grieving the loss of a loved one. The group addresses emotional issues surrounding the loss and offers coping strategies.

Third Wednesday of each month

7 – 8 p.m.

Please call 410-871-7656 to register and obtain access to this virtual group.

Widows and Widowers Support Group

Open to adults who have lost a spouse

Fourth Tuesday of each month

6:30 – 8 p.m.

Please call 410-960-7568 to register and obtain access to this virtual group