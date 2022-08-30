Greenmount Avenue to have daily lane closures in Waverly area for 2 weeks

BALTIMORE -- A portion of the highly trafficked Greenmount Avenue in North Baltimore will have daily road closures for several weeks for paving operations, the Baltimore Department of Transportation said Tuesday.

Closures will be implemented along Greenmount Avenue between 34th and 43rd Streets, in the Waverly area, between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., the department said.

During those times, traffic flagging crews will direct drivers through the work zones, which is likely to cause delays.

The DOT said the operation should last two weeks. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid delays.