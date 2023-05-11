'Green Lab' helps Baltimore County officers identify cannabis-impaired motorists

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Police Department will be holding a cannabis-impaired driving lab next week in Windsor Mill, Maryland, according to authorities.

The "Green Lab" training is used to train officers on how to recognize cannabis-impaired motorists, police said.

The lab relies on volunteers who have consumed cannabis to teach officers what they should look for when someone is impaired.

It also gives department members the chance to explain how the consumption of cannabis can have a negative impact on a person's abilities.

The Baltimore County Police Department hosts the labs six times a year, according to authorities.

The Chesapeake Region Safety Council provides Baltimore County officers with the space to conduct the Green Lab training, police said.

Next week's training will take place at the Chesapeake Region Safety Council's Windsor Mill facility in the 2500 block of Lord Baltimore Drive, according to authorities.