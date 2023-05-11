Watch CBS News
Local News

'Green Lab' helps Baltimore County officers identify cannabis-impaired motorists

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Police Department will be holding a cannabis-impaired driving lab next week in Windsor Mill, Maryland, according to authorities.

The "Green Lab" training is used to train officers on how to recognize cannabis-impaired motorists, police said.

The lab relies on volunteers who have consumed cannabis to teach officers what they should look for when someone is impaired.

It also gives department members the chance to explain how the consumption of cannabis can have a negative impact on a person's abilities.

The Baltimore County Police Department hosts the labs six times a year, according to authorities.

The Chesapeake Region Safety Council provides Baltimore County officers with the space to conduct the Green Lab training, police said.

Next week's training will take place at the Chesapeake Region Safety Council's Windsor Mill facility in the 2500 block of Lord Baltimore Drive, according to authorities.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 11, 2023 / 4:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.