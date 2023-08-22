Greektown businesses targeted by burglars during overnight crime spree

BALTIMORE -- People in Greektown spent the morning cleaning up after burglars broke into numerous businesses.

Baltimore Police confirm it was a busy night in East Baltimore, telling WJZ there were at least seven. Some longtime residents in Greektown say they're fed up with all of this crime.

It started off as a normal Tuesday morning in Greektown for George Anagnostou, he was going to catch up with some friends over coffee.

But, when he got to the 4700 block of Eastern Avenue, he immediately noticed the damage. One of the windows at Mama Tana's was broken. The two businesses next to it had their doors broken.

Across the street, Crazy Greeks also had a broken window.

Anagnostou, who's friends with the owners of these businesses, said cash registers were stolen.

"I'm disappointed. People don't feel good. Everybody may be afraid," he said about the break-ins. "You never know, maybe [these criminals are going to come back] and do something else."

The incidents in Greektown and at least three other break-ins happened in East Baltimore between 1:53 a.m. and 4:36 a.m., according to authorities.

Police say the other locations hit were the 6800 block of Eastern Avenue, the 4700 block of O'Donnell Street, the 4200 block of Erdman Avenue, and the 1900 block of Edison Highway.

It's unclear if any of the commercial crimes are connected.

WJZ staff in Greektown on Tuesday noticed a few police patrol cruisers drive through the neighborhood. Anagnostou and other longtime residents say a bigger police presence is needed, though.

"Anything that happened before 1990, two police [would] patrol around here every day, up and down," Angelo Theofanidis said. "Now to see a policeman, you have to call 911—if they come over here."

Anagnostou said he understands police staffing is down, but he still wishes there were more officers around.

Police haven't released any information on the suspects invovled in any of these burglaries. Anyone who knows anything about the crimes should contact the Baltimore Police Department.