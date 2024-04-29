Grayson Rodriguez, Baltimore Orioles quiet New York Yankees with 2-0 win

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Orioles pitcher Grayson Rodriguez silenced the bats of the hot-hitting New York Yankees on Monday in the first of a four-game series at Camden Yards.

Rodriguez threw 5.2 innings of scoreless baseball as the Orioles defeated the Yankees, 2-0.

He gave up five hits, walked three and struck out three. Rodriguez lowered his earned run average to 3.71. The Yankees' offense had scored 15 runs in each of their previous two games.

All the Orioles needed offensively was a lead-off home run by Gunnar Henderson in the bottom of the first inning. His 10th home run was one of four base hits the Orioles had all game.

Henderson scored an insurance run when Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe botched a groundball.

The Orioles (18-10) play the Yankees at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday. Dean Kremer will pitch for Baltimore and Nestor Cortes will pitch for New York.