U.S. could soon require graphic warnings on cigarette packages, but doctors still face uphill battle

U.S. soon could require graphic warnings on cigarette packages

BALTIMORE -- The United States is one step closer to joining 138 countries where graphic warnings on cigarette packages are required, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

However, with the wide range of nicotine products on the market, and alarming trends of e-cigarette use in young people, public health officials are still fighting an uphill battle.

After a lengthy legal battle last year with the tobacco industry, a federal appeals court upheld the FDA's final rule requiring new graphic health warnings on cigarette packages. The FDA intends to enforce the requirement by the end of 2025.

The warnings depict some of the lesser-known, but serious health risks of smoking, including bladder cancer.

"No tobacco products...are safe"

Dr. Joanna Cohen, from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, says while getting people to quit smoking can be complicated, her research shows the warnings help prevent people from starting.

"Because the pack looks – as it should – like the packaging of a dangerous product," Cohen said.

Cohen says more needs to be done when it comes to e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches, often marketed toward young people with their appealing flavors, rather than people who are using them to quit smoking.

"No tobacco product, including vapes, are safe," Cohen said.

Eddie, a former paramedic, said we're moving in the right direction.

"I think we're getting better at educating everybody about health," Eddie said. "So there's hope out there, I'm optimistic."