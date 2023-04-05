Grammy-winning musician Bruno Mars to headline performances at Preakness LIVE in May

BALTIMORE - Grammy-award winning musician Bruno Mars will headline Preakness LIVE following the horse races next month in the infield of Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

"This year Preakness LIVE will take over the Pimlico infield evolving the Infield Fest experience to usher in a new era for live music, entertainment, arts and culture on Preakness day," a press release said.

Bruno Mars, winner of 14 Grammy Awards, first performed at the Preakness 11 years ago.

Preakness Live, which starts at 10:30 a.m. on May 20 will have performances by SOFI TUKKER, DJ Chantel Jeffries, Martin 2 Smoove and many more.

You can find tickets here with General Admission starting at $59.