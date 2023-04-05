Watch CBS News
Local News

Grammy-winning musician Bruno Mars to headline performances at Preakness LIVE in May

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - Grammy-award winning musician Bruno Mars will headline Preakness LIVE following the horse races next month in the infield of Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

"This year Preakness LIVE will take over the Pimlico infield evolving the Infield Fest experience to usher in a new era for live music, entertainment, arts and culture on Preakness day," a press release said.

Bruno Mars, winner of 14 Grammy Awards, first performed at the Preakness 11 years ago.

Preakness Live, which starts at 10:30 a.m. on May 20 will have performances by SOFI TUKKER, DJ Chantel Jeffries, Martin 2 Smoove and many more.  

You can find tickets here with General Admission starting at $59.    

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 5, 2023 / 3:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.