Grace period for Marylanders to resolve outstanding toll fares ends on Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- The grace period for resolving outstanding video tolls is ending this month, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.

Nov. 30 is the last day of the nine-month grace period. It will cease to exist at 11:59 p.m. on that day, according to transit authorities.

The nine-month civil penalty waiver grace period has allowed people to develop payment plans, resolve their outstanding tolls, and switch to an E-ZPass to avoid future difficulties, transit authorities said.

Those authorities estimate that 724,000 drivers and businesses have had $119 million in outstanding video tolls waived.

MDTA officials say they have noticed that some people have deferred making payments to cover toll fines and continued to accrue additional unpaid fines during the grace period, according to transit authorities.

The MDTA noticed that in the month of August, 1.3 million customers had not made payments on their unpaid tolls, despite being offered assistance through the Customer Assistance Plan that began in February, transit authorities said.

The Maryland Transportation Authority has sent "ACT NOW" letters to each of those customers, asking them to go online or reach out in order to make payment on their outstanding Video Tolls.

An additional letter was sent via certified mail to those customers who had 25 or more unpaid transactions in September, transit authorities said.

Additionally, the MDTA announced during that period that all pandemic-deferred Maryland customer tolls were posted online, according to transit authorities.

The MDTA is urging anyone with an outstanding toll debt to take advantage of the last remnants of the grace period.

Standard operations for civil penalties, collections, and vehicle registration suspension enforcement will resume on Dec. 1, transit authorities said.