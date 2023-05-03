Governor signs Maryland bills on abortion protection, cannabis reform, gender-affirming treatment into law

BALTIMORE - Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed six bills into law Wednesday in Annapolis.

Two of those bills are aimed at protect gender-affirming treatment and rights to abortions.

The Trans Health Equity Act requires, that beginning on January 1, the Maryland Medical Assistance Program to provide gender-affirming treatment be assessed in a nondiscriminatory manner.

"In our state, no one should ever have to justify their humanity," Gov. Moore said. "That's what the Trans Health Equity Act is all about and it is the legislation that we need. That's what this bill is about."

The Right to Reproductive Freedom Act gives women the right to "reproductive freedom" and prohibits the State from restricting abortion rights.

"Maryland can, and will, lead on this issue of abortion," Gov. Moore said. "I want to say this to all women who are wondering what will happen who are worried about their future, please hear me loud and clear, Maryland will always be a safe haven for abortion access and abortion rights."

In June 2022, the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade which now gives states its own determined on whether to permit abortions.

"We are living in historic times," Gov. Moore said. "We are living in a time when the Supreme Court is actively working to take American's rights away, instead of expanding them."

Gov. Moore also signed into law Senate Bill 516, Cannabis Reform legislation.

This legislation establishes a licensing system for cannabis sales and use before it becomes legal on July 1.

"This will ensure the rollout of recreational cannabis in our state drives opportunity in an equitable way," Gov. Moore said. "The criminalization of marijuana harmed low-income communities and communities of color in a profound way.

"We want to make sure the legalization of marijuana lifts those communities now in a profound way."