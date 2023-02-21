Governor Moore to join governor-led reproductive freedom alliance

BALTIMORE — Governor Wes Moore has joined twenty other state leaders in forming a new governor-led reproductive freedom alliance, the governor's office announced Tuesday.

The Alliance is a non-partisan coalition of 20 Governors devoted to safeguarding and expanding reproductive freedom in their states, and is the largest coalition of its kind ever convened, the governor's office said.

"I fully supported four bills heading to the floor of our state legislature that will protect abortion access, privacy, and out-of-state patients—including a bill to create a constitutional amendment that will enshrine reproductive rights in the Maryland Constitution," Governor Wes Moore said. "I am proud to stand with other governors in the fight to protect and expand reproductive freedom."

This announcement comes after Governor Moore announced his intent to make Maryland a "safe haven for abortion rights" at a press conference last week.