Watch CBS News
Local News

Governor Moore to join governor-led reproductive freedom alliance

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE — Governor Wes Moore has joined twenty other state leaders in forming a new governor-led reproductive freedom alliance, the governor's office announced Tuesday.

The Alliance is a non-partisan coalition of 20 Governors devoted to safeguarding and expanding reproductive freedom in their states, and is the largest coalition of its kind ever convened, the governor's office said.

"I fully supported four bills heading to the floor of our state legislature that will protect abortion access, privacy, and out-of-state patients—including a bill to create a constitutional amendment that will enshrine reproductive rights in the Maryland Constitution,"  Governor Wes Moore said.  "I am proud to stand with other governors in the fight to protect and expand reproductive freedom."

This announcement comes after Governor Moore announced his intent to make Maryland a "safe haven for abortion rights" at a press conference last week.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 21, 2023 / 12:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.